Unemployment rates hit record lows in 3 states
Unemployment rates declined in 10 states in April, increased in one - Massachusetts - and held relatively stable in the other 39, the Labor Department said Friday. A significant number of the job gains occurred in nine states, led by Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|1 hr
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|1 hr
|nnono
|2
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|Thu
|Feester
|3
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC