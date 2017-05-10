The Latest: Indiana congressman defends wife's work for city
" The Latest on a lucrative contract the wife of Indiana Rep. Luke Messer holds with the Indiana city of Fishers. : The Associated Press reported Thursday that Jennifer Messer makes $20,000 a month through a legal services contract with the city, despite working remotely from the Washington area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|21 hr
|username
|167
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC