The Latest: Indiana board denies 3 voucher schools waivers

The Indiana Board of Education has denied three voucher-accepting private schools' requests to delay consequences for their low school grades. The three schools are Fort Wayne's Lutheran South Unity School and, in Indianapolis, Central Christian Academy and Turning Point Schools.

