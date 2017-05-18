The Jobs That Weren't Saved
Rexnord machinist Brian Bousum, 51, at a friend's home in Indianapolis; after nearly 23 years, Bousum's job is being outsourced to Mexico Deep bags sag under Brian Bousum's eyes as he sips whiskey and water in a friend's apartment on a recent Sunday evening. Fifty-one years old, he has spent the past two decades operating screw machines and setting up drill presses at the Rexnord ball-bearing plant on the west side of Indianapolis, a mile from the Carrier factory made famous by President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|15 hr
|Feester
|3
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 14
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC