Team aims to find site of missing Tuskegee Airman's plane

Unless they're named Indiana and wear a fedora, archaeologists typically don't attempt to solve historical mysteries in a single summer. But that's exactly what University of New Orleans archaeologist D. Ryan Gray is hoping to do this summer when he leads a team of students and others to southern Austria, to investigate a site where they believe one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen went down near the end of World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.