Team aims to find site of missing Tuskegee Airman's plane
Unless they're named Indiana and wear a fedora, archaeologists typically don't attempt to solve historical mysteries in a single summer. But that's exactly what University of New Orleans archaeologist D. Ryan Gray is hoping to do this summer when he leads a team of students and others to southern Austria, to investigate a site where they believe one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen went down near the end of World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|To Bad
|13
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|15 hr
|Anon
|169
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC