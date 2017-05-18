Sun Broadcasting Group Personality Fitz Expands To Texas And Indiana

SUN BROADCAST GROUP personality FITZ has added new stations for his three syndicated shows with ALPHA MEDIA Country KYKX/LONGVIEW, TX and HOOSIER AM/FM Country WCJC/INDIANAPOLIS joining nearly 200 other affiliates. The SHAZAM-enabled "FITZ SHOW" airs weekday mornings, "THE HITLIST WITH FITZ" is the only SHAZAM-enabled countdown show and recaps the hits every WEEKEND, and "NASHVILLE MINUTE WITH FITZ" is his daily Country news feature.

