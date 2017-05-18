Sun Broadcasting Group Personality Fi...

Sun Broadcasting Group Personality Fitz Expands To Texas And Indiana

SUN BROADCAST GROUP personality FITZ has added new stations for his three syndicated shows with ALPHA MEDIA Country KYKX/LONGVIEW, TX and HOOSIER AM/FM Country WCJC/INDIANAPOLIS joining nearly 200 other affiliates. The SHAZAM-enabled "FITZ SHOW" airs weekday mornings, "THE HITLIST WITH FITZ" is the only SHAZAM-enabled countdown show and recaps the hits every WEEKEND, and "NASHVILLE MINUTE WITH FITZ" is his daily Country news feature.

