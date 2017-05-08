Stolen necklace with sona s ashes ret...

Stolen necklace with sona s ashes returned to Indiana man

The Tribune

A stolen necklace containing the ashes of an Indiana man's son has been returned after the man's ex-wife posted on Facebook about the upsetting workplace theft. Mike Arbuckle of Peru says he broke down in tears April 28 when he saw the cross necklace on the driver's seat of his truck.

