State: Expect lane work on I-70 and Indiana 641-Indiana 46

The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced there will be traffic pattern changes at the I-70 interchange at Exit 11 on or after Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will be shifted into the new Indian 641-Indiana 46 northbound lanes so the contractor can finish working on the southbound lanes between Margaret Avenue and the I-70 eastbound exit ramp on the south side of the interchange.

