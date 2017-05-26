Some hard truths on school funding in Indiana
School funding is a critically important issue - K-12 education absorbs about half of all the tax dollars spent in Indiana. Surprisingly, it seems that very few Hoosiers, including the vast majority of those involved in education, enjoy even a superficial understanding of school finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|4 hr
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC