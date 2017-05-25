Salvation Army sues Indiana children'...

Salvation Army sues Indiana children's museum over expansion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Salvation Army is suing the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, saying the museum's $35 million expansion project violates the organization's rights to property easements. The lawsuit filed Thursday argues the museum didn't notify the organization of construction despite knowledge of the easements, and that construction doesn't provide the organization a clear and safe path to a nearby street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 15 hr Hoosier Daddy 14
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... May 22 KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... May 22 ZOZOPOPOO 1
News Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect... May 20 Jack 1
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 19 The Anti-Connersv... 13
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC