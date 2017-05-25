Salvation Army sues Indiana children's museum over expansion
The Salvation Army is suing the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, saying the museum's $35 million expansion project violates the organization's rights to property easements. The lawsuit filed Thursday argues the museum didn't notify the organization of construction despite knowledge of the easements, and that construction doesn't provide the organization a clear and safe path to a nearby street.
