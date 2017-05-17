Rain, cold weather delays corn crop planting in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says only 56 percent of Indiana's corn crop has been planted, with rain and chilly weather to blame for the planting delay. The Journal Gazette reports that heavy rains across the state have flooded some farmers' fields.
