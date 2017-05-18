Radio-TV teacher wins SACS honor

Radio-TV teacher wins SACS honor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal Gazette

Homestead High School teacher Adam Schenkel was named the district's Teacher of the Year, Southwest Allen County Schools officials announced Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... Sat oldtimer 8
News Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect... Sat Jack 1
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 19 The Anti-Connersv... 13
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 19 nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC