Prosecutor: Evansville man sentenced to 9 years for rape
We're told Meiggs was arrested in May of 2015 after a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior from a customer at his business, Evansville Metaphysics. According to a release from the prosecutor's office, Meiggs will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
