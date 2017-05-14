Pressure on to find tech talent
Tech companies will be looking to hire hundreds - now actually thousands - of workers in central Indiana over the next several years. But a shortage of available talent to fill the jobs has local companies, education officials and community leaders powwowing about ways to flood the tech pipeline.
