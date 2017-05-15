Pre-K expanding in Indiana but has new limits
CNHI Statehouse Reporter Pre-kindergarten students at Seymour-Redding Elementary School look at their graduation certificates on May 8. Next school year, they'll head to kindergarten at the public school in Jackson County. CNHI Statehouse ReporterIndiana Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mon
|Anon
|169
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 14
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC