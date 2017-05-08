Positive direction in Indiana's roads plan
With another legislative session completed, it's important to reflect on the remarkable progress lawmakers made in addressing the pressing needs of Indiana's infrastructure. Consider this: The General Assembly, which is controlled by the Republican Party in the governor's office and supermajorities in both legislative chambers, passed a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road repair and construction needs for the next 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|125
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Sun
|Myname
|157
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC