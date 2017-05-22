Police say homeowner fatally shot bur...

Police say homeowner fatally shot burglar during break-in

18 hrs ago

Evansville police say officers were called to the neighborhood east of the southwestern Indiana city's downtown about 4 a.m. Sunday, where they found a 25-year-old man wounded with a gun underneath him. The man was taken to a hospital, where the county coroner's office says he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Chicago, IL

