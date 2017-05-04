Pair of Indiana laws eases life for former foster children
Two new Indiana laws are aimed at helping foster children who age out of the system without finding a permanent home or being reunited with their families. The Journal Gazette reports that one of the new laws allows these 18-year-olds to automatically remain on Medicaid until age 26. That measure requires the Family and Social Services Administration to enroll the foster children before they age out and removes the requirement that they reapply every year.
