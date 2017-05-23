One Million More Travelers Will Hit The Road Memorial Day Tuesday, May 23
ORLANDO, Fla. AAA projects that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|Tue
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 20
|oldtimer
|8
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC