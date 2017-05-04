On talk of 'possible federal RFRA', Donnelly says we're stronger when we're together
The Washington rumor mill is spinning with a report that President Donald Trump may soon sign an executive order designed to establish a "government-wide initiative to respect religious freedom." The idea is to give groups or individuals the right to not interact with someone based on religious or moral objections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 27
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC