There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 21 hrs ago, titled Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence speech. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A University of Notre Dame student says he and some others plan to protest Vice President Mike Pence's Sunday commencement address at the school by walking out on the speech. Protest organizer Bryan Ricketts tells the South Bend Tribune he expects 50 to 100 fellow graduating students to silently leave just as the vice president starts speaking to nearly 2,100 graduating students and their families.

Tony

New York, NY

#1 17 hrs ago
uneducated kids.

Just Saying

Terre Haute, IN

#2 16 hrs ago
If these students were questioned "why" they are walking out, all you would receive is a blank stare.

What B.S.

Feester

Terre Haute, IN

#3 15 hrs ago
Great move for those foolish kids. All that is going to do is to teach you to walk away when you don't like something. What happens when you get your first job and you don't like your boss?

Chicago, IL

