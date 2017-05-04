Northern Indiana man allegedly held 4 people hostage for 5 days
Police say a northern Indiana man held four people hostage in an apartment during a five-day ordeal in which he allegedly threatened them with a handgun. Thirty-one-year-old Derrick Glass was arrested Tuesday after Elkhart police say he allowed one of his alleged hostages to go shopping but she instead immediately reported the hostage situation to officers.
