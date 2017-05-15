Nominate a hard working senior citizen for the Golden Hoosier Award
Winners of the 2016 Golden Hoosier Award, which is given to an Indiana resident, age 65 or older, who has been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. INDIANAPOLIS - Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Golden Hoosier Award, one of the highest honors given to Indiana senior citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mon
|Anon
|169
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 14
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|11
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC