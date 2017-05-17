New Indiana Law Gives $10 Million To Improve Railroad Crossings
Indiana's most dangerous rail crossings could soon receive safety upgrades thanks to a new law which provides $10 million to improve crash-prone rail intersections. The Indiana Times reported the infrastructure funding legislation enacted last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb requires the Indiana Department of Transportation to develop a way to measure which rail crossing needs to be fixed first.
