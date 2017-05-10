Neighbors try to save 86th Street woo...

Neighbors try to save 86th Street woodlands from development

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Alexander at the Crossing would feature 30,000 square feet of ground-level restaurant and retail space and 30,000 square feet of second-floor office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) 8 hr Jaguarsam 11
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 17 hr Starbird 168
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC