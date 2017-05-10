Mother of 1 of 2 slain Delphi girls holds onto memories
The mother of one of two northern Indiana teenage girls slain during a hiking trip laments that she won't be able to experience her daughter's prom or wedding but she can hold onto her memories of her. Anna Williams of Delphi tells WLFI-TV says she remembers her daughter, 13-year-old Abigail, as upbeat, caring and happy and as a kid who loved softball, music and, most of all, art.
