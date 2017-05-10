Mother of 1 of 2 slain Delphi girls h...

Mother of 1 of 2 slain Delphi girls holds onto memories

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The mother of one of two northern Indiana teenage girls slain during a hiking trip laments that she won't be able to experience her daughter's prom or wedding but she can hold onto her memories of her. Anna Williams of Delphi tells WLFI-TV says she remembers her daughter, 13-year-old Abigail, as upbeat, caring and happy and as a kid who loved softball, music and, most of all, art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 11 hr username 167
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC