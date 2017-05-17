Mortuary services van driver injured ...

Mortuary services van driver injured in Indiana crash

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Police say a mortuary services van driver was injured in a crash along Interstate 70 in Indiana and another vehicle was brought in to take away a body that was being transported. State police say the minivan driven by a 49-year-old man was heading westbound when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mon Anon 169
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 14 Jaguarsam 11
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC