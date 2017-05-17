More than $100M invested in Terre Haute in past year

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerSpeaking: Douglas Brock, vice president of operations for Indiana American Water Co., addresses the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. Brock was keynote speaker at an annual membership meeting on Tuesday. Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerLisa Lee, newly elected chair of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., speaks with Douglas Brock, vice president of operations, Indiana American Water Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.