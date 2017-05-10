MICRONUTRIENTS USA TO BUILD $30 MILLION PLANT IN INDIANA May 12, 2017 Hoosier Ag Today radio network reports: A Dutch-owned, animal feed additive company is planning to invest around $30 million into a new manufacturing plant in New Castle. Micronutrients USA, which was founded more than 20 years ago in Indianapolis, says the facility will lead to 50 new jobs by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.