Micronutrients USA To Build $30 Million Plant In Indiana

MICRONUTRIENTS USA TO BUILD $30 MILLION PLANT IN INDIANA May 12, 2017 Hoosier Ag Today radio network reports: A Dutch-owned, animal feed additive company is planning to invest around $30 million into a new manufacturing plant in New Castle. Micronutrients USA, which was founded more than 20 years ago in Indianapolis, says the facility will lead to 50 new jobs by 2020.

