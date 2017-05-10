Micronutrients USA To Build $30 Million Plant In Indiana
MICRONUTRIENTS USA TO BUILD $30 MILLION PLANT IN INDIANA May 12, 2017 Hoosier Ag Today radio network reports: A Dutch-owned, animal feed additive company is planning to invest around $30 million into a new manufacturing plant in New Castle. Micronutrients USA, which was founded more than 20 years ago in Indianapolis, says the facility will lead to 50 new jobs by 2020.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|17 hr
|news
|165
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC