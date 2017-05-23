Messer named to U.S. House committee

Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, has been appointed by House Speaker Paul Ryan to serve on a bipartisan Task Force on Intergovernmental Affairs. The task force plans to work to restore the proper balance of power between federal, state and local governments.

