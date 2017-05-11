May 11, 2017 - Indiana governor signs bill that ends net metering in...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on May 2 signed into law a bill that will end net metering in the state, but also creates several timeframes and grandfathering options for those customers who are either currently net metering or considering it in the near future. Holcomb, a first-year governor who succeeded Vice President Mike Pence, said in signing Senate Bill 309 that he supports solar energy "as an important part of Indiana's comprehensive energy mix."
