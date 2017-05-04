Marsh to close 18 Indiana stores by end of May

Areal Flood Warning issued May 4 at 4:42PM EDT expiring May 5 at 4:30PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Cass, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Wabash, Wells Flood Warning issued May 4 at 3:41PM EDT expiring May 7 at 7:27AM EDT in effect for: Cass, Miami, Wabash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 3:41PM EDT expiring May 8 at 4:34AM EDT in effect for: Grant, Miami, Wabash Flood Warning issued May 4 at 3:36PM EDT expiring May 8 at 11:25PM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley Flood Warning issued May 4 at 3:36PM EDT expiring May 7 at 8:45PM EDT in effect for: Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wabash, Wells Flash Flood Watch issued May 4 at 3:33PM EDT expiring May 5 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.