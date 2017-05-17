Man surrenders to face charges after IUPUI sexual assaults
Indiana University Police say a central Indiana man has surrendered to face charges in connection with recent sexual assaults on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Officer April Mantel says 19-year-old Brandon Geovanny Aleman Quijado surrendered to police in suburban Fishers on Tuesday and remained in custody Wednesday awaiting transfer to the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis.
