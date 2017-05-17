Man surrenders to face charges after ...

Man surrenders to face charges after IUPUI sexual assaults

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Indiana University Police say a central Indiana man has surrendered to face charges in connection with recent sexual assaults on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Officer April Mantel says 19-year-old Brandon Geovanny Aleman Quijado surrendered to police in suburban Fishers on Tuesday and remained in custody Wednesday awaiting transfer to the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... Mon Tm Cln 125
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 7 Myname 157
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC