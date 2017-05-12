Man sentenced to 50 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison following 2014 murder of infant

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced today that a man has been sentenced in the 2014 murder of a nine-month-old . Corey Bullock has sentenced to to 46 years for the murder of Aiva McGee.

