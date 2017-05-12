Man sentenced to 50 years in prison following 2014 murder of infant
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced today that a man has been sentenced in the 2014 murder of a nine-month-old . Corey Bullock has sentenced to to 46 years for the murder of Aiva McGee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|7 hr
|username
|167
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC