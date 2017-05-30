Madison is Stellar Communities Finalist
"This is a validation of all the hard work and planning that our community has undertaken the last few years, beginning with ENVISION Jefferson County and finishing with our Comprehensive Plan last fall." - Mayor Damon Welch Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs made the announcement after officials evaluated letters of interest submitted in April by communities around the state.
