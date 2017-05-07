Lawmaker bail out Pence with $5.5M for bicentennial projects
Indiana lawmakers are bailing out the state's former governor, Vice President Mike Pence, after the Republican's efforts to pay for now-completed projects celebrating the state's bicentennial foundered. A provision tucked into Indiana's next two-year budget sets aside $5.5 million to pay for an elaborate plaza built outside the Statehouse in Indianapolis and upgrades to the state library to mark last year's state bicentennial.
