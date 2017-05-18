Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-...

Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this June 9, 2016, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant poses at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles. Bryant came through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by retweeting one student's request on May 18, 2017, to get them out of a final exam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 21 hr Feester 3
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 14 Jaguarsam 11
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC