Justices wona t hear Indianaa s appeal in triple murder case

The Supreme Court won't hear Indiana's appeal of a ruling that threw out the conviction and death sentence of an Indiana man for the 1988 slayings of his wife, her ex-husband and her 10-year-old son. The justices on Monday left in place a federal appeals court ruling that said jurors should have heard evidence that one of the victims was seen alive after the time prosecutors allege Wayne Kubsch committed the killings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.