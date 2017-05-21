IU adds 16 new faculty members for in...

IU adds 16 new faculty members for initiative

20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Indiana University plans to hire 16 faculty members and spend $55 million to study how Indiana can prepare for the effects of climate change, which could cause droughts, flooding, soil loss and rapidly spreading diseases. The university announced on May 10 that the initiative, called "Prepared for Environmental Change," is the latest project funded through its $300 million Grand Challenges Program.

