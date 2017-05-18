Insects resist genetic methods to control disease spread, Indiana University study finds
Researchers are exploring the use of the revolutionary gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 to fight human disease and agricultural blight. But a study from Indiana University has found several challenges to the method's use in saving lives and crops.
