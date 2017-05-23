Indianapolis venue ups security after Manchester explosion
The head of one Indiana's top concert venues says it's stepping up security measures following a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people. Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson issued a statement Tuesday saying Bankers Life Fieldhouse immediately upgraded security standards visible to the public and behind the scenes.
