Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of daughter, 3
A southern Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in her 3-year-old daughter's abuse death and injuries suffered by the girl's older sibling. Twenty-five-year-old Cynthia Weigleb of Clarksville agreed Monday to plead guilty to neglect resulting in death and neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.
