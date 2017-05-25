Indiana sues 2 former school administrators for $3M
The office filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Lake Circuit Court against former Munster Superintendent William Pfister and former Assistant Superintendent Richard Sopko. The suit alleges the pair misappropriated, illegally retained or fraudulently obtained public funds.
