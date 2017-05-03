Indiana students fight to display ant...

Indiana students fight to display anti-abortion sign

Read more: Star Tribune

Students at a suburban Indiana high school who were told they couldn't hang a pro-abortion rights sign in the cafeteria are turning to the courts, arguing that another student group was allowed to put up an anti-abortion sign last year. Administrators at Carmel High School say student groups may post signs only if they advertise group meetings.

Chicago, IL

