Indiana students fight to display anti-abortion sign
Students at a suburban Indiana high school who were told they couldn't hang a pro-abortion rights sign in the cafeteria are turning to the courts, arguing that another student group was allowed to put up an anti-abortion sign last year. Administrators at Carmel High School say student groups may post signs only if they advertise group meetings.
