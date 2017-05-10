Indiana State trustees approve $20.5M...

Indiana State trustees approve $20.5M residence hall renovation

19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A $20.5 million residence hall renovation is about to begin at Indiana State University, and it is the fourth and final phase of the Sycamore Towers project. On Friday, ISU trustees authorized Diann McKee, senior vice president of finance, to secure financing for the renovation of Rhoads Hall, with $16.4 million, or 80 percent, to come from issuance of long-term debt, and $4.1 million to come from cash reserves in the housing and dining system.

