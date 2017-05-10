Indiana sets aside $1M for online pro...

Indiana sets aside $1M for online programs for preschoolers

18 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Lilly Flynn hasn't entered kindergarten yet but the 5-year-old from Georgetown, Indiana, is already reading at a beginner's level, thanks in part to lessons she completes five nights a week after dinner, according to her mother. Lilly is one of about 100 children participating in a pilot project called UPSTART.

