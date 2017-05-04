There are on the Tribune-Star story from 19 hrs ago, titled Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A private college in Vice President Mike Pence's home state of Indiana is facing backlash after offering a "Trumpism & U.S. Democracy" course that described the president in class materials as a purveyor of "sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism and imperialism." Now officials at Butler University in Indianapolis are doing damage control after conservative news outlets picked up on the description of the fall class, which also indicated students would discuss and "potentially engage" in "strategies for resistance" to President Donald Trump.

