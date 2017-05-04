Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class
A private college in Vice President Mike Pence's home state of Indiana is facing backlash after offering a "Trumpism & U.S. Democracy" course that described the president in class materials as a purveyor of "sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism and imperialism." Now officials at Butler University in Indianapolis are doing damage control after conservative news outlets picked up on the description of the fall class, which also indicated students would discuss and "potentially engage" in "strategies for resistance" to President Donald Trump.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Our friends the shameless Repubs are showing their true colors, they like nothing better than a good dictator ship . . . . opposition not allowed
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Gosh mom would be proud that she grad-geeated from Butler. How about an American work together class. Opp's, I guess you can not divide a nation if you work together.
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Ain't funny how the same a-holes who did nothing but block and obstruct for 8 years, are now whining like little bitches for the country to unite and work together to legitimize the Lier ind Chief.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Go ahead and say it pumpkin,
"Re-education Camp"
You know you want to...
|
Since: Mar 09
11,222
The Left Coast
|
#5 5 hrs ago
The class is perfectly acceptable based on the fact Trump is a non-black.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
What -- Trump's a purveyor of "sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism and imperialism?"
Now, where would anyone get an idea like that?
|
#7 5 hrs ago
The ZIKA-carrying Mosquito is coming back, now that the weather is getting warmer...this time in TEXAS...Brownsville and another Texas City. But, the Experts are predicting they'll be all the way across the Gulf Coast.
Please, Please, don't get, or get anybody, Pregnant...PLEASE!!!
You Males can be infected and not even know it, until you get a Woman pregnant.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Depending on whom I view as a "norm" of the south, it would appear that the intelligence level can not drop too much farther in certain peoples, let's say in Tenn.
|
#9 1 hr ago
I have no desire to attend a liberal re-education camp, thanks.
|
#10 1 hr ago
Sorry, Obama is no longer president.
|
#11 1 hr ago
Sure is!
Almost as funny as how these "a-holes" who whined about "obstruction" for the last 8 years, even going so far as to call it treasonous, now support the same behavior 100%.........
|
#12 1 hr ago
It's funny how when the majority party in Congress (Republicans), elected by the majority of voters, blocks legislation proposed by the minority party and a minority party president (Democrats), the minority party calls it "obstructionism" but when the minority party tries to block legislation proposed by the majority party and a majority president the minority party says it is not obstructionism.
By this standard the Democrat's definition of "obstructionism" is when the majority party blocks the proposed legislation of minority party or in simple terms democracy.
|
#13 1 hr ago
The only way to "re-educate" people to espouse a set of values or biology that's fundamentally alien to them is infliction of threat and torture that exceeds their capacity to endure. They have camps where they do that sort of thing in North Korea and other fascist dictatorships like Russia. In the U.S., we don't.
|
#14 1 hr ago
You needn't apologize -- it's certainly not your fault -- he completed his second and last term.
|
#15 1 hr ago
It doesn't even go that far, it's nothing more than the Dems define the behavior as bad when their opposition does it, and A-OK and justified when they do it.
Kinda like the virulent misogyny and xenophobia Dem operatives used a few years back when Grimes unsuccessfully ran against McConnell.........
|
#16 59 min ago
Nor should there ever be re-education camps in America. Never.
|
#17 57 min ago
Thankfully. A nation that gives the people everything they want, can take it all away.
|
#18 21 min ago
Re-education camps can never replace the education system and media. Re-education camps like those of the Democratic Socialists in Germany and Soviet Russia relied on constant reinforcement of political principals in a controlled environment. Those who did not accept the principles were ridiculed and punished by both authorities and often others in the group. Thank to the media and those who ridicule and punish those that do not accept the "new principles" we now have that nation wide.
|
#19 16 min ago
Sadly you are wrong. It's is like trying to stop feeding a hungry wild animal. If you stop feeding them they will turn on you. Of course if you run out.........
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#20 6 min ago
Correct, the alt-leftists fail to see their ideology for what it truly is, they forget their Nazi fascist past, the good old nationalist socialists are still scrambling for power.
|
|
