Indiana restocking supplies of pricey drug to combat opioid overdoses
Indiana is gearing up to replenish its supplies of naloxone, a popular treatment for opioid overdoses that has seen huge price increases in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|7 hr
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC