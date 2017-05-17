Indiana Poetry Out Loud Champion Is Shelby Newland From Bloomington High School South

The Indiana arts Commission and the Indiana State Library announced the Indiana Poetry Out Loud state champion is Shelby Newland, from Bloomington High School South. She won top honors for recitation of an original composition at the recent Poetry Out Loud national competition in Washington, D.C. Newland took first place in the spoken category, with second place going to Gabrielle D. Kunzika, from Classical Magnet School in Connecticut.

