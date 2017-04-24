Indiana man pleads guilty in murder s...

Indiana man pleads guilty in murder spree referencing the movie 'The Purge'

55 min ago

An Indiana man pleaded guilty to killing three people during a four-day crime spree during which he referred to "The Purge," a movie about a day where all crimes are legal, prosecutors said on Friday. Under the plea agreement, Johnathan Cruz, 20, will be sentenced to three consecutive sentences of life without parole for the May 2016 murders of Billy Boyd, Jay Higginbotham and Jose Alberto, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

